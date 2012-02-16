Potential free-agent WR Johnson, Bills swap contract proposals

Notes: New defensive coordinator Dave Wannstedt, who the Bills promoted after firing George Edwards, said Thursday his first move is having the unit switch back to a 4-3 scheme. Wannstedt's defenses rely on big linemen who can plug holes and pressure QBs while being supported by mobile linebackers, and his top priority is improving the blitz after the Bills finished tied for 30th in the NFL with 29 sacks. ... One question mark is the status of veteran LB Shawne Merriman, who missed the final 10 games after having surgery to repair nagging injuries to his right Achilles' tendon and shoulder. "That's a great question, and I don't have an answer," Wannstedt said of his expectations of Merriman, who has one year left on his contract. "How it all comes back, we'll all find out together." ... Wannstedt said DT Kyle Williams "is right on schedule" in recovering from a surgically repaired foot. Williams had previously indicated he expects to be cleared to practice in time for the start of training camp.