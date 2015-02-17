Post Football Therapy: San Francisco 49ers

It was a sad end to an underachieving season. The split between Jim Harbaugh and the 49ers was dramatic. I mean, it always is when a coach with a winning record (44-19-1) and a conference championship leaves a team. However, this one had its own flair.
If watching that divorce wasn't bad enough, the questions surrounding the coaching staff isn't a comfortable position as a fan. Add to this situation the fact that some players could be departing in free agency and we're looking at a Niners team that could have a very different look.
But cheer up. The 49ers have been an NFC powerhouse for years now. You might have finished 2014 at 8-8, but when you consider the plethora of injuries (many to key players) and being in the toughest division in the NFC, that's not a bad record at all. I mean, think of it this way: 8-8 would've won you the NFC South. So at least there's that.
Yes, there are a lot of questions for this team heading into 2015, but there's plenty to look forward to.
Developing signal caller
Colin Kaepernick did not have the season Niners fans were hoping to see. That doesn't mean his season was terrible, though. He quietly produced over 4,000 combined yards through the air and on the ground.
Kaepernick does make some questionable decisions on the field, but he's owned up to them and is working with Kurt Warner in the offseason to work on his game. Not all of that is on him, though.
Outside of Anquan Boldin, Kaepernick hasn't had a consistent receiver who can cause separation. Vernon Davis simply isn't the same player he once was, and as much as I like Carlos Hyde and Frank Gore, they're better at ground-and-pound than they are catching passes out of the backfield. Without a reliable checkdown option, Kaepernick is usually forced to make plays with his legs or throw into bad coverage.
Despite the issues with targets, working with Warner should help Kap work through his progressions and on-field decisions. If Kap can spread the field with his passes, that leaves even more room for him to run. With his athleticism, he could be a more dynamic Russell Wilson, and that's a scary thought.
"Los Hyde"
Throughout the fantasy football season, my colleague Adam Rank tried to get the nickname "Los Hyde" to stick. I think it's catchy, so I'm doing my part to spread this around Niners Nation.
Frank Gore has been the foundation of the 49er offense for years now. He defies logic running the way he has throughout his career, on reconstructed knees no less. It's uncertain whether he'll be in a Niners uniform come free agency. Hyde may be the guy in the backfield for 2015. I think he can handle that workload for seasons to come.
Hyde is a power runner and is built like a bigger version of Gore, so good luck bringing him down with arm tackles. Running backs with his running style typically get better as the game goes along, too.
As much as losing Gore will hurt, "Los Hyde" can be a consistent threat as well as an excellent closer.
Free agency
So, the best part of the offseason is free agency. It almost never turns out as great as you hoped, but when it starts the possibilities are endless. Yes, you might lose Gore, but think if the Cardinals part ways with Larry Fitzgerald due to cap space. Then the Niners pick him up to create a great pair of receivers. What if they also grab someone like Jordan Cameron or Jermaine Gresham to add a threat at tight end?
There's going to be a lot of new factors for the 49ers in 2015. It may not all be great, but at least the Niners still have enough talent to remain a threat in the NFC.
Daniel Williams is a Digital Features Editor at NFL.com and is a firm believer in the Woody Harrelson curse. You can follow him on Twitter @_danielwilliams.