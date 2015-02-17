Post Football Therapy: San Francisco 49ers

But cheer up. The 49ers have been an NFC powerhouse for years now. You might have finished 2014 at 8-8, but when you consider the plethora of injuries (many to key players) and being in the toughest division in the NFC, that's not a bad record at all. I mean, think of it this way: 8-8 would've won you the NFC South. So at least there's that.