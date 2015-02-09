Post Football Therapy: Indianapolis Colts

Yes, I know, this is supposed to be positive. After Ahmad Bradshaw's injury and Trent Richardson's lack of explosiveness, this was a huge blemish on a solid season. The bright side is that the free agent market is filled with quality running backs and Richardson has likely played his last game in Indy. I could definitely see the Colts going for someone like a C.J. Spiller, Knowshon Moreno or Frank Gore. There's plenty available. Heck, you can even dream about snagging DeMarco Murray. Why not? Have some fun with it. I mean, look at it this way; whoever you guys pick up, it can only be better than acquiring T-Rich. It has to be, right?