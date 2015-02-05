Post Football Therapy: Carolina Panthers

The Panthers also have a franchise quarterback in Cam Newton. That sounds like an obvious one to point out, but several other teams have huge holes under center and dream about having a QB like Cam. It frees up the offseason, draft or free agency, to fill other gaps. Not to mention, a player of Newton's caliber adds a dimension other quarterbacks can't provide. He's a dynamic playmaker on the ground and through the air. He might have ended up with the fewest passing and rushing totals of his career, but he missed a couple of games due to injury and wasn't 100 percent for at least a few other outings. This includes missing a game because of a car accident.