Possible suspensions for Lynch, Marshall will affect 2009 values

M.F.: McNabb, Portis and Smith are the best three keepers, so your final decision comes down to Johnson and Jones. It's a tough call based on what each player did last season, but I'd stick with L.J. based on the offseason movement of their respective teams. Jones has no chance to duplicate the number of fantasy points he scored last season now that Kellen Clemens or Brett Ratliff will be under center, but Johnson should see an increase in production in an offense that should have a strong pass attack. Yes, the Chiefs will throw the ball a lot, but remember that Cardinals running backs scored a combined 14 rushing touchdowns in Haley's offense last season. Tim Hightower had 10 rushing scores alone. Johnson is also more than a year younger than Jones, and he's seen 249 fewer carries over the last two seasons. As for your second question, I think the current standard postseason format, which starts in Week 14 (six teams qualified, division winners receive a bye) and ends in Week 16, is the best option.