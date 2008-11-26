Porter apologizes, says incident blown out of proportion

"We have a good relationship," Porter said of Sparano. "It's crazy how you all got a hold of this and tried to make it seem as if me and him are not good. I listen to all of his orders. I wasn't looking at that situation that way. I was just staying on the field playing football. That's just my nature. If I'm not hurt, I don't like to come off the field. So I think you all blew it out of proportion but I definitely apologize to coach, the staff and that's pretty much it."