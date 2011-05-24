 Skip to main content
Ponder flies South for workouts, eyes Vikings camp in Florida

Published: May 24, 2011 at 08:03 AM

Christian Ponder, the 12th overall pick in last month's draft, has reported to Bradenton, Fla., to work out for the next month, and he's also organizing a Vikings minicamp in the area, sources said Tuesday.

The camp likely will be either held at the IMG Academy in Bradenton or at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

Joe Webb, who finished last season as the Vikings' starting quarterback, also is working out with Ponder at IMG Academy, and plans are set for teammates to join them.

The Vikings are one of the few teams in the NFL not to have a full-scale, player-organized minicamp during the lockout, with logistics (few players reside in Minnesota during the offseason) and the lack of a proven quarterback to organize it at least part of the reason why. Getting to Florida will be easier for many players, who live there or near there.

Ponder will work with specialists from the IMG Academy in on-field training, mental training and nutrition, and he'll also be coached by a handful of experienced former players and coaches at the facility, including former NFL quarterbacks Ken Dorsey and Chris Weinke (who have been working with top pick Cam Newton, among others).

Ponder hopes to play as soon as possible following his successful career at Florida State, but team sources indicated the Vikings remain in the market for a veteran caretaker quarterback, with the Washington Redskins' Donovan McNabb a top option.

