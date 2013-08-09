Poll: 33 percent of NCAA football players lied about concussions

Thanks to HBO's "Hard Knocks", viewers learned that NFL trainers still face an uphill battle when it comes to convincing players the league's concussion rules are for their benefit.
If the results of a recent ESPN poll are accurate, medical personnel at the NCAA level face a similer struggle. The Star-Ledger reported on the findings, which showed that of 92 anonymous college football players surveyed, 33 percent of them said they have lied about a concussion.
In the same ESPN survey, 49 percent of the respondents said they believe at least one teammate is taking performance-enhancing drugs.
As a response to criticism regarding player safety, the NCAA has enacted new rules for the 2013 season, including the ejection of players who are penalized for deliberately launching themselves into the head or neck area of an opponent.