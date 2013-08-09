Poll: 33 percent of NCAA football players lied about concussions

Published: Aug 09, 2013 at 09:36 AM

Thanks to HBO's "Hard Knocks", viewers learned that NFL trainers still face an uphill battle when it comes to convincing players the league's concussion rules are for their benefit.

If the results of a recent ESPN poll are accurate, medical personnel at the NCAA level face a similer struggle. The Star-Ledger reported on the findings, which showed that of 92 anonymous college football players surveyed, 33 percent of them said they have lied about a concussion.

In the same ESPN survey, 49 percent of the respondents said they believe at least one teammate is taking performance-enhancing drugs.

As a response to criticism regarding player safety, the NCAA has enacted new rules for the 2013 season, including the ejection of players who are penalized for deliberately launching themselves into the head or neck area of an opponent.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown embracing 'hype' surrounding Detroit heading into 2023 season

After nearly missing the playoffs with a 9-8 record in 2022, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is embracing the "hype" surrounding the team heading into the 2023 season.

news

Giants asst. special teams coach Anthony Blevins hired as XFL head coach

Giants assistant special teams coach Anthony Blevins has been hired as the new head coach of the XFL's Vegas Vipers, the league announced Friday.

news

State of the 2023 Tennessee Titans: Can Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill spark return to playoffs?

Will Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill be able to push Tennessee back to the playoffs after a disappointing end to last season? Adam Rank examines the state of the Titans ahead of the 2023 NFL campaign.

news

Alec Ingold would love Dalvin Cook in Dolphins' RB room: 'That competition breeds excellence'

The Dolphins remain one rumored club interested in adding recently released running back Dalvin Cook to its corps. Starting fullback Alec Ingold is for the move despite Miami's deep bench at the position.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More