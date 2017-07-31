Police: Gareon Conley case forwarded to grand jury

Findings in the Gareon Conleyrape investigation have been forwarded to a grand jury to determine whether or not charges will be filed, Cleveland police confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Monday.
The development comes just days after the Oakland Raiders first-round pick signed his rookie contract with the team.
A woman accused Conley of raping her at a downtown Cleveland hotel on April 9. Conley, who has not been arrested or charged in the case, has vehemently denied the accusations.
Conley told Cleveland police in May he had a consensual sexual encounter with the woman who accused him of rape and denied assaulting her, his attorney, Kevin Spellacy, told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Spellacy added that Conley has cooperated "100 percent" with the investigation.
Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said a day after drafting Conley he was comfortable with the selection.
"I understand the issues involved," McKenzie told The MMQB. "But we did our research, and we read all the reports, and we did more than our due diligence. After all the information we got, we were comfortable with making this choice and confident in who this player is."
Conley, 22, is not subject to NFL discipline since the alleged incident occurred prior to the draft.