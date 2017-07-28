Gareon Conley signs rookie deal with Raiders

Gareon Conley has signed his rookie contract with the Oakland Raiders on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday afternoon. The team later made the announcement official.

Selected No. 24 overall in this year's draft by the Raiders, the cornerback is the last of Oakland's nine-player draft class to sign his rookie deal. Conley's four-year contract includes 90 percent guaranteed money, a source informed of the deal told Rapoport.

Conley's signing comes amid an ongoing investigation by Cleveland police into a rape accusation made against him in April. Conley, 22, has vehemently denied the accusation. He has not been charged or arrested and no warrant has been issued.

Kevin Spellacy, Conley's attorney, told Rapoport on Saturday he would not confirm or deny if his client's case was going before a grand jury. Spellacy said Conley has cooperated "100 percent" with the investigation.

"Obviously, there is a high level of confidence from all sides and has been since the beginning that this will end up being something that he will allow Gareon Conley to be on the football field and not something that will continue further," Rapoport said on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live on Saturday. "[The Raiders] have a lot of confidence in what Conley has told them and in the due diligence that they did throughout this entire process."

Conley told Cleveland police in May he had a consensual sexual encounter with the woman who accused him of rape and denied assaulting her. Last week, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the investigation remains ongoing.

Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said a day after drafting Conley he was comfortable with the selection.

"I understand the issues involved," McKenzie told The MMQB. "But we did our research, and we read all the reports, and we did more than our due diligence. After all the information we got, we were comfortable with making this choice and confident in who this player is."

Conley is not subject to NFL discipline since the alleged incident occurred prior to the draft.

With Conley under contract, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis is the only first-round draft selection who hasn't sign his rookie deal.