Polian will host radio show starting Monday night

Published: Jan 27, 2012 at 01:36 AM

Former Indianapolis Colts vice chairman Bill Polian is joining SiriusXM radio as a regular host.

Polian will make his debut on the satellite network's NFL Radio channel on Monday night, and also will host a show on Wednesday and next Friday from Indianapolis, site of Super Bowl XLIV. He will be joined by former NFL quarterback Jim Miller as his co-host. Polian and his son, then-general manager Chris Polian, were fired by the team after a 2-14 finish this season.

"I've been a guest on SiriusXM NFL Radio many times, and it is an outstanding source for league news and information," Polian said in a statement. "Now I get to be the one asking the questions. I'm excited to get on the air to talk shop with players, executives and coaches around the league, and interact daily with many of the great fans who have helped make the NFL the most successful sports league in the world."

Known for his strong talent evaluations, Polian built the Colts, Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers into Super Bowl contenders. During his 24 seasons as an NFL general manager, Polian's teams made 17 playoffs, eight championship games and five Super Bowls.

Polian hosted a local radio show in Indianapolis while working for the Colts.

