Polian understands Irsay's desire for Manning to rework contract

"I think the only response that's required is that they sit down and talk about it, and define what a restructured contract would look like," Polian said. "I've said all along, to anyone that's asked, that a) the date of March 8 can be moved by mutual agreement and b) the contract could always be restructured. Those two situations have existed from Day 1. Whether those two parties want that to happen, and whether they can make it happen, is what remains to be seen. ...