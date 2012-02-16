Polian believes Moss has 'reached the end'

Published: Feb 16, 2012 at 12:15 AM

Bill Polian, the former Indianapolis Colts president, believes Randy Moss lacks the essential tools for a successful NFL comeback.

"It was pretty clear he had lost a fair amount of speed and flexibility," Polian said on his Sirius XM NFL Radio show this week. "He was not the same player he was three or four years earlier during his heyday in New England. Since his repertoire of routes was always limited -- he was essentially a deep receiver his entire career -- losing a step can really hurt your effectiveness.

"I just view it as a guy who was a great player, who obviously had some baggage throughout his career but had a nice run at New England, who sort of reached the end as every player does. Nobody, no matter how great they are, defeats Father Time. I just felt like Randy was in that category. For his sake, I hope he makes it back. But to me, he didn't look like a top-echelon player in Tennessee."

The 35-year-old free-agent receiver announced his intentions to return to the NFL on Monday.

His 153 touchdown catches are tied with Terrell Owens for second on the career list, and he's also fifth in yards (14,858) and ninth in receptions (954).

