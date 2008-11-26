Polamalu vs. Cassel among the big battles in Week 13

Last year Tom Brady passed for 399 yards and 4 TDs in a 34-13 Patriots win over the Steelers. Cassel has looked a lot like the Brady of '07 the last few weeks, but this week's challenge is entirely different. Pittsburgh leads the NFL in overall defense this season -- ranked first against both the pass and the run. They allow just 168 passing yards per game. This is a very important contest for both teams. Pittsburgh enters this game as the No. 2 seed in the AFC, but it leads Baltimore in the AFC North by just one game; the Steelers face the Ravens in Week 15. New England, meanwhile, would not be in the playoffs if the season ended today, and they play three of the last four games on the road, including back-to-back trips to the West Coast.