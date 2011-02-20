Plenty of NFL-ready D-linemen will be on hand in Indy

1. Nick Fairley, Auburn: He is one of the most disruptive defenders in the draft, and his penchant for playmaking led Auburn to the BCS Championship. He overpowers blockers with his size and strength, and he was nearly impossible to block without a double team. Against the run, he shows outstanding instincts and awareness while quickly diagnosing plays at the line of scrimmage. He reads quickly on the run, and his ability to locate the ball is remarkable. Fairley shows exceptional skills as a pass rusher. His natural talent is overwhelming, but his aggressive approach yields big results. He attacks blockers at the line of scrimmage and uses his strength or quickness to overpower them when they rock on their heels. Although he needs to do a better job of using his hands to disengage, it's hard to dispute his outstanding production against elite competition on a weekly basis. If he can answer questions about the occasional lulls in his play, he could cement his status as the top player on most boards.