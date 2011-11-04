Playoff scramble starts in earnest in GameDay Morning league

Published: Nov 04, 2011 at 01:33 PM

Things are far from settled when it comes to the playoff picture in the GameDay Morning fantasy league. Four teams sitting at 4-4 and one at 3-5 all have a chance to make the postseason with a few good breaks. That playoff run starts this week for many.

For a preview of the NFL Total Access League, click here.

Italian Stallions vs. The Bernie Kukars

Both teams are holding onto the final playoff spots in their respective divisions and in need of a win. Both teams have lineups loaded with risk-reward players. The Stallions are even risking being burned by #shanahanigans by playing Ryan Torain. The Kukars could have an edge if Aaron Rodgers goes Aaron Rodgers on the Chargers.

Predicted outcome: The Stallions' depth proves to be just enough to pull out a win.

Mooch's Militia vs. Stacey Dales

We're almost through all of the bye weeks, but Stacey Dales is bitten by the bye bug one more time. It could prove costly if Joe Flacco or Miles Austin can't step up. Meanwhile, Mooch's Militia is primed for a big win as long as Philip Rivers can regain his form against a suspect Packers secondary.

Predicted outcome: The Militia puts a major dent in Dales' fading playoff hopes.

Fighting 99 Champ vs. Lombardi on Broadway

Fighting 99 Champ survived a two-game hiccup to get back to the top of the division, but with Matthew Stafford, Calvin Johnson and the Lions' defense on a bye, a fourth straight win will be tough. Unfortunately things have gotten so tough for Lombardi that he's starting Tim Tebow this week. That puts a lot of pressure on Frank Gore and the Niners' defense to produce.

Predicted outcome: The Champ keeps rolling along with another win.

Plantar Smashiitis vs. Kurt's Krew

Plantar Smashiitis seemed primed to break out of a two-game losing streak, until Darren McFadden was ruled out. Fortunately, Matt Forte is there to pick up some of the slack. Kurt's Krew is in a heated battle for the playoffs and a win would do them plenty of good. With Eli Manning in a potential shootout with the Patriots, the Krew could get that victory.

Predicted outcome: The Krew keeps Smashiitis in a tailspin while boosting its own playoff chances.

The Play Makers vs. Frickin Flantastic

The Play Makers are in serious playoff contention after a slow start. And as long as Tom Brady and Fred Jackson keep scoring points, they remain a scary opponent. Speaking of scary opponents, Frickin Flantastic can thank Drew Brees and Wes Welker for their league-best 7-1 record. With Ray Rice facing a tough Pittsburgh defense, Flantastic's other stars will have to play big.

Predicted outcome: The Play Makers pull an upset and stay in playoff contention.

Sonic Reducers v. Faulk Hero

It's been a frustrating year for the Sonic Reducers, and Ryan Mathews' constant injury issues haven't helped. The combination of Michael Vick and Dez Bryant will need big weeks for the Reducers to get a win. Even at 3-5, Faulk Hero has an outside shot at the playoffs. If LeGarrette Blount's return is a good one, Faulk Hero could be a step closer to the postseason.

Predicted outcome: It could be a long Faulk'n day for the Reducers in the Hero's win.

Want to stay up to date with the latest fantasy news and opinion? Watch NFL Fantasy Live and follow us on Twitter!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans signing former Pro Bowl RB Phillip Lindsay to 1-year, $3.25M deal

Colorado is no longer Phillip Lindsay's football home. The former Pro Bowl RB is signing a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Texans, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

The NFL released the official order for the 2021 draft on Friday. Here are each team's full set of picks for this year's event.
news

2021 NFL Draft order for all seven rounds

Here's a look at the order for all seven rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, from Pick 1 to 259.
news

Seahawks re-signing RB Chris Carson to two-year, $14.6M deal

Chris Carson's time as a free agent is over. His tenure with the Seahawks is not. The standout RB is signing a two-year deal worth up to $14.625 million to remain in Seattle, Tom Pelissero reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW