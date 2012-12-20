Playoff races, possible NFL records on tap in Week 16

Published: Dec 19, 2012 at 09:17 PM

Get a head start on Thursday's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET. Today, join Minnesota Vikings quarterback -- and newlywed -- Christian Ponder, and Atlanta Falcons safety Thomas DeCoud.

Adrian Peterson

Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:

» With two weeks to go, the NFL's single-season records for rushing and receiving yardage are both in jeopardy. Our experts debate which one is more likely to fall.

» Adam Schein explains why the Detroit Lions, and not the New York Jets, are the most embarrassing team in the NFL this year.

» Elliot Harrison makes picks for all of Week 16's games.

» Brian Billick goes Under The Headset to look at an epic battle between Peyton Manning and Adrian Peterson for Comeback Player of the Year.

» Ian Rapoport rates all this weekend's games, from best to worst, in the Rap Sheet Rankings.

» Albert Breer's Play Sheet looks at the red-hot Seattle Seahawks as they prepare to take on their divisional rivals.

» Find out how your team would fare if the season ended today with the updated Playoff Picture.

» Make sure to vote for the week's top plays and players, including Rookie of the Week, Air and Ground Performers of the Week, and Never Say Never Moment of the Week.

» Bucky Brooks looks at this season's big college bowl games.

