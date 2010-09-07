Playoff-hopeful teams need plan to survive while stars are out

While it was presumed that Leftwich was in line to be the Week 1 starter, the argument could be made Dixon outplayed the veteran during the preseason. Dixon completed over 71 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and sported a passer rating over 100 in three of the four games. Although his worst performance came when he received extensive playing time with the first unit against the Broncos, Dixon still displayed the poise, athleticism and playmaking ability that made him the obvious choice when Leftwich went down.