Playoff dreams nearing the end for Bengals, Raiders

» Then came the play that might haunt their season forever. It was like the football follies, as directed by Tim Burton, because it took a nightmarish bend for Bengals fans. Arian Foster fumbled at the Houston 19, then three Bengals proceeded to recover and summarily fumble the ball all the way down to the Houston 2, where Texans lineman Eric Winston managed to fall on it. Had any Bengal just held on to the ball, with less than 12 minutes to play and leading 19-10, it's likely game over. A chip-shot field goal at the very least would have made it 22-10. Instead, the Texans drove for a field goal to cut it to 19-13.