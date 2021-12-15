Around the NFL

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2021 NFL season

Published: Dec 15, 2021 at 02:34 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Editor's note: The following are the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season

AFC

CLINCHED: None

New England Patriots (9-4) (vs. Indianapolis (7-6), Saturday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

New England clinches playoff berth with:

1. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + CIN loss + KC loss OR

2. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + DEN loss + LAC loss OR

3. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + LAC loss OR

4. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie + CIN loss OR

5. NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + CIN loss + LAC loss OR

6. NE win + MIA loss or tie + BAL loss + LAC loss + LV loss + CIN-DEN tie

NOTE: There are other complex scenarios for New England that involve multiple ties and strength-of-victory permutations.

Tennessee Titans (9-4) (at Pittsburgh (6-6-1), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:

1. TEN win + IND loss

NFC

CLINCHED: None

Arizona Cardinals (10-3) (at Detroit (1-11-1), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Arizona clinches playoff berth with:

1. ARI win or tie OR

2. NO loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR

3. NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

4. NO loss or tie + PHI loss + ATL loss or tie + GB win or tie OR

5. NO loss or tie + SF tie + LAR loss OR

6. MIN loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

7. MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR

8. SF loss + PHI-WAS tie OR

9. SF tie + LAR loss + PHI-WAS tie

Dallas Cowboys (9-4) (at N.Y. Giants (4-9), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:

1. DAL win + WAS-PHI tie OR

2. DAL win + WAS loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

Dallas clinches playoff berth with:

1. DAL win + NO loss or tie OR

2. DAL win + SF loss OR

3. DAL tie + MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR

4. MIN loss + ATL loss + NO loss + PHI-WAS tie OR

5. MIN loss + ATL loss + NO loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

Green Bay Packers (10-3) (at Baltimore (8-5), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Green Bay clinches NFC North division title with:

1. GB win or tie OR

2. MIN loss or tie

Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:

1. NO loss or tie + SF loss OR

2. NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

3. NO loss or tie + LAR loss + SF tie OR

4. SF loss + PHI-WAS tie OR

5. LAR loss + SF tie + PHI-WAS tie

Los Angeles Rams (9-4) (vs. Seattle (5-8), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

L.A. Rams clinch playoff berth with:

1. LAR win + NO loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR

2. LAR win + NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

3. LAR win + MIN loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

4. LAR tie + MIN loss + NO loss + ATL loss or tie

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) (vs. New Orleans (6-7), Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:

1. TB win or tie

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:

1. MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR

2. MIN loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

3. SF loss + PHI-WAS tie

Don't miss your chance to be a part of the postseason action. Tickets for the 2021 NFL playoffs go on sale on Dec. 16th.

