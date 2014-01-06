Playoff Challenge recap: Chaos rules wildcard round

So, that's what Playoff Challenge perfection looks like? Not exactly the way most of you envisioned it, I'm sure. Before we even get into the fantasy results, who could have guessed that three of the four road teams would win in the opening round, and the only home team that won needed a borderline miracle to make it happen? Nobody who played was even two picks away from the perfect lineup, and just four of you were three picks away.
Let's start with the obvious -- I don't care if you showed me proof that you did, because I still wouldn't believe anyone who claims to have started Knile Davis. The only reason he saw much action was because Jamaal Charles exited stage left with a concussion very early on against the Colts, which left Davis the remaining workload. If you predicted that to happen, then feel free to contact me down below about some upcoming lottery numbers and we'll sort out the details. Anyhow, that injury right there pretty much wrecked anyone's chances of achieving perfection, and it happened only seconds into the playoffs.
Staying in Indy, Andrew Luck was forced to throw, throw and throw some more after staring down the barrel of a 28-point deficit. Luck racked up 37 fantasy points during the wild comeback win. The scoring binge wasn't a solo effort though, so Donald Brown (21) and T.Y. Hilton (34) were beneficiaries of being along for the ride. The Colts have shown a weird habit of getting down big in the first half of games before storming back to pull out wins, although Tom Brady and the Patriots may not be as forgiving this weekend.
As for the rest of the action, Drew Brees (started in 33% of leagues) turning in a boring 11 points while Jimmy Graham had just four -- and the Saints still somehow managed a road win? Who could have predicted that Mark Ingram would carry the ball so efficiently (97 yards and a score) in relief of Pierre Thomas? I'm wondering if the Saints will employ a similar strategy against the Seahawks this weekend with another rainy and cold forecast on the horizon.
It's time to set your lineups for the divisional round. The byes are over, everyone is in action and it's either win or go home. Are we in for more bizarre results, or will this weekend prove to be a little more predictable? Make your picks and let's see what you've got!