Playoff Challenge recap: Chaos rules wildcard round

Let's start with the obvious -- I don't care if you showed me proof that you did, because I still wouldn't believe anyone who claims to have started Knile Davis. The only reason he saw much action was because Jamaal Charles exited stage left with a concussion very early on against the Colts, which left Davis the remaining workload. If you predicted that to happen, then feel free to contact me down below about some upcoming lottery numbers and we'll sort out the details. Anyhow, that injury right there pretty much wrecked anyone's chances of achieving perfection, and it happened only seconds into the playoffs.