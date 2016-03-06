Playing with Peyton: Stories from Manning's football peers

I understood why he was able to perform at an elite level for so long because of one distant memory. Around the peaks of our careers, we were both in Los Angeles shooting separate commercials. During a break, he called my hotel room and simply asked, "Do you want to go throw?" Who would say no to that? I sure didn't. We headed over to a community college, and here's Peyton going through his drops and telling me what to do. He was out there as if it was a real game, going through his fakes, dropping back and throwing it to me right in stride. Having gone through that experience with him and seeing how seriously he took a simple throwing session, I immediately was intrigued about the possibility of playing with him one day.