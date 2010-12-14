Playing mistake-free at the heart of Brady's tear

"Jacques Brady," as NFL Network's Jamie Dukes has dubbed him for his artsy Frenchmen's 'do, was on point all game -- and not just in the accuracy department. Anytime a receiver had a mismatch, Brady isolated, then exploited it. You're not seeing throws into crowded phone booths with this guy. The story of his season has been one-two-three-four-five steps ... look ... read ... fire away. The spot-on decision-making has been 90 percent of his game, and when he's had to make a throw into a small window, the ball arrives where it needs to be.