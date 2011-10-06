Playing like dogs, Philadelphia needs to adopt the 'Cat'

If not now then very soon, the Vikings must let Ponder, the player they drafted No. 12 overall, begin his progression toward being that franchise player. Other examples like Matt Ryan of the Falcons or Joe Flacco of the Ravens show that teams can start a first-round quarterback, surround him with talent, limit his role as he matures and still win. In the case of Cam Newton, the Panthers are rebuilding a team around their first-rounder's tremendous talents and letting him develop, even with the mistakes that will likely keep them out of the playoffs this year. The belief is it will set the stage for the Panthers to be a formidable opponent in the opening weeks of the 2012 season.