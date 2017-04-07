Players we want to see un-retire from the NFL

The first thing almost every Detroit Lions fan thought of upon hearing Marshawn Lynch would un-retire was: Might Calvin Johnson do likewise? The short answer is: No! Megatron gave a vast array of reasons for retiring and never wavered on that decision. He even knew 2015 would be his last year before the season started. Yet if we are going to dance in make-believe land anyway, why not dream of Johnson returning. Matthew Stafford clearly grew as a passer without his security blanket to bail him out. If Megatron came back and Stafford stuck to spreading the ball around, the Lions' passing offense -- with offseason upgrades in pass protection -- could rival any in the NFL. Johnson would bring back the red-zone mismatch Detroit sorely needed and open one-on-one matchups for Marvin Jones and Golden Tate. It won't happen, but no one can stop fans from dreaming.