Players still have something to prove in Senior Bowl game

Every year a couple of players are asked to switch positions at the Senior Bowl to see how they adjust on the fly. Teams have plenty of tape of Bequette (pronounced beck-it) at defensive end from his Arkansas days, but his build and surprising straight-line speed could make him an interesting strong-side 3-4 outside linebacker prospect. Handling tight ends on the line of scrimmage, looking agile when dropping into coverage, and playing the run as a second-level defender could be a big boost to his value. And if he somehow ends up bringing down the quarterback despite the rule against blitzes in this all-star game, which has been known to happen from time to time, it wouldn't hurt his cause.