Players react to Josh Norman becoming free agent

The Carolina Panthersrescinded the non-exclusive franchise tag on Josh Norman making him a free agent.
This bold move shocked social media causing several players to post their thoughts.
Here's what other players are saying about the news:
Lavonte David remains a key cog in the Buccaneers' ship. On Tuesday, the pending free-agent linebacker told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he hopes to stay in Tampa.
Heading into Year 2, Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown is "more hungry" after missing his rookie campaign due to a torn ACL in the preseason.
Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers have reached the precipice of the mountaintop twice in the past five years but have yet to complete the goal of winning a Super Bowl, a failure that he calls "heartbreaking."
Longtime Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright confirmed he has joined the rival San Francisco 49ers as assistant linebackers coach, but he made clear it is not "some vendetta move."
The Colts are placing the franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per a source.
The Pats are placing the transition tag on Kyle Dugger, keeping the safety off the market and giving them a chance to match any offers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.
The Chicago Bears used their franchise tag on cornerback Jaylon Johnson ahead of Tuesday's deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Seattle's secondary will look quite different next season under new head coach Mike Macdonald. The Seahawks released safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs on Tuesday.
Jacksonville won't let its breakout star test free agency. The Jaguars are expected to use their franchise tag on linebacker Josh Allen ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
The Houston Texans agreed to terms on a three-year, $36 million contract to keep Dalton Schultz in Houston on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
The Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on safety Antoine Winfield Jr., NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday, per sources.