Players react to Josh Norman becoming free agent

Published: Apr 20, 2016 at 11:23 AM

The Carolina Panthersrescinded the non-exclusive franchise tag on Josh Norman making him a free agent.

This bold move shocked social media causing several players to post their thoughts.

Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson tweeted "Know your worth......" earlier but later deleted it.

Here's what other players are saying about the news:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

