Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, Bills QB Josh Allen lead Players of the Week

Allen bounced back to his form from earlier in the season and posted huge numbers in the Bills' 44-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Allen was on point through the air, completing 81.6% of his passes (31 for 38) for 415 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 138.5 QB rating. Allen added a fourth TD on the ground.

The Tennessee Titans defense dominated the Chicago Bears offense in a 24-17 victory on Sunday and Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons played a huge role en route to earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Simmons had three tackles, a pass defended, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.