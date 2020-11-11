Around the NFL

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, Bills QB Josh Allen lead Players of the Week

Published: Nov 11, 2020 at 08:29 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Minnesota Vikings dynamo Dalvin Cook is racking up yards, touchdowns and accolades.

For a second week in a row, Cook turned in a huge outing and for the second consecutive week the Vikings running back is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Cook was joined by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who garnered AFC Offensive Player of the Week, as the weekly accolades were unveiled on Wednesday morning.

Over the last two weeks, Cook has totaled 478 scrimmage yards and six total touchdowns, with his latest outing seeing him run roughshod over the Detroit Lions on Sunday in the Vikings' 34-20 win. Cook had 206 yards rushing (252 scrimmage yards) and a pair of scores on the ground in another emphatic performance.

Allen bounced back to his form from earlier in the season and posted huge numbers in the Bills' 44-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Allen was on point through the air, completing 81.6% of his passes (31 for 38) for 415 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 138.5 QB rating. Allen added a fourth TD on the ground.

The Tennessee Titans defense dominated the Chicago Bears offense in a 24-17 victory on Sunday and Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons played a huge role en route to earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Simmons had three tackles, a pass defended, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

The last play of Week 9 saw Nick Folk kick the New England Patriots to a 30-27 win over the New York Jets. Folk's 51-yarder with no time remaining on Monday night lifted the Patriots victory and sealed the kicker garnering AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Folk was perfect on the evening with three field goals and three extra points.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun did his part as his squad held off the Denver Broncos for a 34-27 win and garnered NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Oluokun put up 10 tackles, a sack and a pass defended.

The New York Giants held on to edge the Washington Football Team, 23-20, with kicker Graham Gano﻿'s 11 points crucial in the victory. Gano earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week on the strength of three field goals in three attempts and a perfect two-for-two showing with extra points.

Related Content

news

Browns activate QB Baker Mayfield from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns officially activated Baker Mayfield from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mayfield was placed on the list Saturday after he came in close contact with a positive staffer.
news

Bill Belichick: Resigning from Jets 'one of the great moments of my career'

Bill Belichick's brief tenure as New York Jets head football coach will live in NFL lore as a defining shift of two franchises. The Patriots coach discussed his infamous departure from New York this week.
news

Lions DC on playing with 10 men again vs. Vikings: 'It's bad coaching'

Multiple times in the past two games -- both blowout losses -- the Lions have gotten caught playing with 10 men. Sunday in Minnesota, it resulted in a 70-yard Dalvin Cook TD run.

news

Dolphins OC Chan Gailey: Rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa looks back to Alabama form

Two starts into Tua Tagovailoa's NFL career, Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey believes the rookie is back to the form seen during his days at the University of Alabama.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham undergoes successful ACL surgery

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ACL on Tuesday in Florida, the Browns announced in a statement. 
news

Arthur Blank says Falcons HC, GM search will be 'rich with diverse candidates'

The Falcons are trending upward under interim coach Raheem Morris, who's won three of four games since taking over for the fired Dan Quinn. Owner Arthur Blank explained why Morris will be among a wide range of candidates for the permanent job on the latest episode of the Huddle & Flow podcast.
news

NFL owners pass resolution rewarding teams for developing minority coaches, execs

NFL owners approved a proposal that will reward teams for developing minority coaches and front office executives who go on to become head coaches and general managers for other organizations, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Tuesday.
news

NFL owners unanimously approve playoff expansion if COVID-19 forces cancellation of meaningful games

NFL owners unanimously approved a contingency plan to expand the playoff field from 14 to 16 teams if meaningful games cannot be played due to COVID-19.
news

Dolphins to donate $75M to cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

The Dolphins are standing up to cancer. Miami announced Tuesday it is pledging $75,000,000 toward cancer research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, which will provide year-round support to South Florida's premier cancer center. 
news

Jerry Jones calls thought of drafting QB with high pick crazy: 'Dak is our quarterback'

The 2020 NFL Draft is full of potential franchise quarterbacks but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott is their guy. 
news

Bills fans donate over $200K to Buffalo children's hospital in honor of Josh Allen's late grandmother

Less than two days after learning that QB Josh Allen's grandmother passed away over the weekend, the contingent affectionately known as Bills Mafia has collectively donated more than $200,000 to the Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo in her memory.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL