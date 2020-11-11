Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, Bills QB Josh Allen lead Players of the Week

Minnesota Vikings dynamo Dalvin Cook is racking up yards, touchdowns and accolades.
For a second week in a row, Cook turned in a huge outing and for the second consecutive week the Vikings running back is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Cook was joined by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who garnered AFC Offensive Player of the Week, as the weekly accolades were unveiled on Wednesday morning.
Over the last two weeks, Cook has totaled 478 scrimmage yards and six total touchdowns, with his latest outing seeing him run roughshod over the Detroit Lions on Sunday in the Vikings' 34-20 win. Cook had 206 yards rushing (252 scrimmage yards) and a pair of scores on the ground in another emphatic performance.
Allen bounced back to his form from earlier in the season and posted huge numbers in the Bills' 44-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Allen was on point through the air, completing 81.6% of his passes (31 for 38) for 415 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 138.5 QB rating. Allen added a fourth TD on the ground.
The Tennessee Titans defense dominated the Chicago Bears offense in a 24-17 victory on Sunday and Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons played a huge role en route to earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Simmons had three tackles, a pass defended, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
The last play of Week 9 saw Nick Folk kick the New England Patriots to a 30-27 win over the New York Jets. Folk's 51-yarder with no time remaining on Monday night lifted the Patriots victory and sealed the kicker garnering AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Folk was perfect on the evening with three field goals and three extra points.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun did his part as his squad held off the Denver Broncos for a 34-27 win and garnered NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Oluokun put up 10 tackles, a sack and a pass defended.
The New York Giants held on to edge the Washington Football Team, 23-20, with kicker Graham Gano's 11 points crucial in the victory. Gano earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week on the strength of three field goals in three attempts and a perfect two-for-two showing with extra points.