Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, Bills QB Josh Allen lead Players of the Week

All season long, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen have been putting up huge numbers.
Week 13 was no different, and after leading their squads to victories with impressive statistical showing, Allen and Rodgers lead the Players of the Week honor roll, which was released Wednesday morning.
Rodgers was dialed in during the Packers' 30-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week threw for three touchdowns, 295 yards and completed 73.5% of his passes. Rodgers didn't have an interception, as is his custom, and tallied a 128.9 rating.
In a 34-24 Monday night win over the San Francisco 49ers, Allen, the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, was sensational to the tune of completing 80% of his passes, with his 32 completions accounting for 375 yards and four touchdowns. Allen didn't register an interception and turned in a 139.1 rating.
The Miami Dolphins shut down the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday for a 19-7 win, and AFC Defensive Player of the Week Kyle Van Noy led the way. Van Noy racked up the stats, producing eight tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and a pass defensed in the victory.
New England Patriots special teams ace Gunner Olszewski had a monster outing in his team's 45-0 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Olszewski had three punt returns for an average of 48.3 yards per return on the strength of a 70-yard punt return for a score.
Leonard Williams garnered NFC Defensive Player of the Week as he spearheaded a New York Giants defensive effort that proved pivotal in a 17-12 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Williams had 2.5 sacks, three tackles and two tackles for loss.
Another NFC East player grabbed accolades, as Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins provided the game-winning kick in his team's upset of the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers by way of a 23-17 victory on Monday. Hopkins hit all three of his field goals, each of them 45 yards or more, and was perfect on his pair of PATs, as well.