Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, Bills QB Josh Allen lead Players of the Week

﻿ Leonard Williams ﻿ garnered NFC Defensive Player of the Week as he spearheaded a New York Giants defensive effort that proved pivotal in a 17-12 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Williams had 2.5 sacks, three tackles and two tackles for loss.

Another NFC East player grabbed accolades, as Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins provided the game-winning kick in his team's upset of the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers by way of a 23-17 victory on Monday. Hopkins hit all three of his field goals, each of them 45 yards or more, and was perfect on his pair of PATs, as well.