Dolphins RB De'Von Achane, Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III highlight Players of the Week

Having already made history when he became the highest-paid kicker in history, Gay made some more on an exceptional Sunday in which he led the Indianapolis Colts to a 22-19 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens. Gay became the first kicker in league chronicle to convert four field goals of 50-plus yards in a game. He was a perfect 5 for 5 in all with field goals of 31, 54 and 53 yards (three times). Finishing with 16 points total, including an extra point, Gay delivered a 'W' for Indy when he kicked a 53-yard OT game-winner. In doing so, he also became the fifth kicker to boot a game-tying field goal of 50-plus yards in the final two minutes of regulation before converting an overtime winner of 50-plus yards.