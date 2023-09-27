Around the NFL

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane, Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III highlight Players of the Week

Published: Sep 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Who were the NFL's top stars in Week 3? Each Wednesday the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.

AFC Offensive Player of the Week

De'Von Achane
De'Von Achane
Miami Dolphins · RB

There was no shortage of offensive fireworks or individual standouts in the Miami Dolphins' historic 70-20 rout of the Denver Broncos on Sunday, but rookie running back Achane stood above the rest. Achane became the second player in NFL history with at least 200 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns in a game (Billy Cannon in 1961 was the other). The speedster rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 30 receiving yards and another two scores.

NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Kenneth Walker III
Kenneth Walker III
Seattle Seahawks · RB

Walker was firing on all cylinders Sunday when he propelled the Seattle Seahawks to a 37-27 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The second-season sensation piled up 156 scrimmage yards, with 97 coming on the ground, and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Terrel Bernard
Terrel Bernard
Buffalo Bills · LB

Not since Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher in 2007 has a player recorded multiple sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in a game before Bernard did so on Sunday. Bernard was all over the field and the box score in the Buffalo Bills' 37-3 throttling of the Washington Commanders. Bernard posted seven tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and an INT.

NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson
Detroit Lions · DE

The Detroit Lions defense stood tall on Sunday, holding the Atlanta Falcons offense at bay, and Hutchinson was the catalyst. In the Lions' 20-6 victory, Hutch posted four tackles, two sacks, a pair of passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery to fill out a stat line and wreak havoc on the Falcons.

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Matt Gay
Matt Gay
Indianapolis Colts · K

Having already made history when he became the highest-paid kicker in history, Gay made some more on an exceptional Sunday in which he led the Indianapolis Colts to a 22-19 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens. Gay became the first kicker in league chronicle to convert four field goals of 50-plus yards in a game. He was a perfect 5 for 5 in all with field goals of 31, 54 and 53 yards (three times). Finishing with 16 points total, including an extra point, Gay delivered a 'W' for Indy when he kicked a 53-yard OT game-winner. In doing so, he also became the fifth kicker to boot a game-tying field goal of 50-plus yards in the final two minutes of regulation before converting an overtime winner of 50-plus yards.

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Matt Prater
Matt Prater
Arizona Cardinals · K

Prater flexed his leg strength once again and lifted his Arizona Cardinals to a 28-16 upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the process. Prater became just the third kicker in NFL history to make three or more field goals of 60-plus yards on Sunday when he converted a 62-yarder. It was one of three field goals made by Prater and four kicks overall as he was a perfect 4 for 4 en route to a 10-point showing.

