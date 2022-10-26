Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Giants QB Daniel Jones among Players of the Week 

Joe Burrow was slinging it on Sunday, putting up phenomenal passing numbers, while Daniel Jones was a dazzling dual threat.
Burrow and Jones were lauded for their efforts Wednesday when the NFL Players of the Week were unveiled.
Burrow captained the Cincinnati Bengals to a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons and earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in the process. Completing 81% of his passes (34 of 42), Burrow posted 481 yards passing and three touchdowns with no interceptions and a 138.2 rating. He added a rushing score, as well.
Jones was dangerous through the air and on the ground Sunday, leading his New York Giants to a 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and garnering NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts. Jones completed 19 of 30 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown, and added 107 yards and a touchdown on 11 rushes.
New York didn't have just one award winner. New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner hauled in AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Gardner led a stupendous Gang Green defensive effort in his squad's 16-9 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, tallying 10 tackles and three pass breakups.
During a 22-point run on Thursday night, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson's 38-yard interception return for a touchdown might well have been the biggest score of them all in his team's 42-34 victory. Wilson leaped into the end zone to give Arizona a 20-14 lead, and the Cards never looked back. Wilson tallied three tackles and two pass breakups in addition to his INT score to earn NFC Defensive Player of the Week.
In a crucial divisional win, the Tennessee Titans defeated their AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts, on Sunday, 19-10. Titans kicker Randy Bullock scored 13 of his team's points and has been recognized as AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Bullock was a perfect 4 for 4 on field goals, good from 27, 28, 38 and 48 yards, to go with an extra point.
Week 7 concluded with the Chicago Bears trouncing the New England Patriots, 33-14, and NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Cairo Santos played a major part in the victory. The Bears kicker was perfect on all seven of his kicks, making three point-after attempts and four field goals, which included makes from 22, 38, 42 and 50 yards. Santos has converted all 11 of his field goal attempts this season and has hit on 17 in a row dating back to last year.