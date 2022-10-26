Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Giants QB Daniel Jones among Players of the Week 

Week 7 concluded with the Chicago Bears trouncing the New England Patriots, 33-14, and NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Cairo Santos played a major part in the victory. The Bears kicker was perfect on all seven of his kicks, making three point-after attempts and four field goals, which included makes from 22, 38, 42 and 50 yards. Santos has converted all 11 of his field goal attempts this season and has hit on 17 in a row dating back to last year.