Bills' Josh Allen, Saints' Taysom Hill highlight Players of the Week

Hill's four TDs came in much different variety to become the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. The Saints' do-it-all weapon rushed for 112 yards and three scores while adding a touchdown pass in New Orleans' 39-32 thriller over the Seattle Seahawks. Hill averaged an eye-opening 12.4 yards per carry in passing the 100-yard rushing mark for the second time of his career. The 32-year-old became the third player in NFL history with at least 100 rush yards, three rush touchdowns and a pass touchdown in the same game, per NFL Research.