Bills' Josh Allen, Saints' Taysom Hill highlight Players of the Week

Published: Oct 12, 2022 at 08:30 AM
A pair of four-touchdown performances from Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Saints playmaker Taysom Hill highlight the Players of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.

Earning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor, Allen completed 20 of 32 passes for 424 passing yards and four TD throws in Sunday's blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and did a large majority of it all in the first two quarters of play. With 348 passing yards by halftime, Allen was 11 yards short of the all-time first-half record, according to NFL Research. Allen's four touchdowns in the first two quarters did tie the franchise's all-time record and quickly secured the Bills' fourth win of the season, which put Buffalo atop the AFC East.

Hill's four TDs came in much different variety to become the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. The Saints' do-it-all weapon rushed for 112 yards and three scores while adding a touchdown pass in New Orleans' 39-32 thriller over the Seattle Seahawks. Hill averaged an eye-opening 12.4 yards per carry in passing the 100-yard rushing mark for the second time of his career. The 32-year-old became the third player in NFL history with at least 100 rush yards, three rush touchdowns and a pass touchdown in the same game, per NFL Research.

Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors with a two-sack performance that helped get a road win over the reigning Super Bowl-champion Rams. The 23-year-old defensive maven added five tackles, three QB hits and one tackle for loss to his day in L.A., and one of his two sacks also caused a fumble. Parsons notched his third multi-sack game of the 2022 season in Week 5 and is currently tied for the league lead with 6.0.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week goes to Patriots linebacker Matt Judon, who notched two sacks in New England's shutout win over the Detroit Lions. The seven-year veteran also produced three tackles, a forced fumble and three QB hits. With his multi-sack game in Week 5, Judon has taken down opposing QBs in every game so far in the 2022 season, and he is one of three others tied with Parsons for the league lead in sacks (6.0).

Colts kicker Chase McLaughlin was the leading point-getter in a 12-9 win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, and it earned him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. The 26-year-old made all four of his field goal attempts, two of which came from 50-plus yards out and one secured Indianapolis' victory in overtime.

Eagles kicker Cameron Dicker also kicked a game-winner to earn the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor, and did so in a relief appearance. Called up for the injured Jake Elliott, Dicker delivered with a 23-yard chip-shot to keep Philadelphia's undefeated season alive while adding a 42-yarder and making both PAT attempts in the game.

