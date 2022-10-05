Seahawks QB Geno Smith, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among Players of the Week

Smith threw for 320 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Seahawks' 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Smith took home NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, his first such accolade (and the second of his career) since Week 5 of his rookie year with the New York Jets when he was lauded as AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Smith's accuracy was once more a highlight as he completed 76.7% of his passes (23 of 30) and tallied three total touchdowns with a rushing score, as well.