Seahawks QB Geno Smith, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among Players of the Week

The renaissance of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is in full bloom.
Smith's career reinvigoration and the continued brilliance of Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes led to the signal-callers being named Players of the Week, which were released Wednesday.
Smith threw for 320 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Seahawks' 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Smith took home NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, his first such accolade (and the second of his career) since Week 5 of his rookie year with the New York Jets when he was lauded as AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Smith's accuracy was once more a highlight as he completed 76.7% of his passes (23 of 30) and tallied three total touchdowns with a rushing score, as well.
Mahomes was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season and the eighth time in his career. In the Chiefs' 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, Mahomes was marvelous to the tune of 23-of-37 passing for 249 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. A consistent highlight-maker, Mahomes' scramble, spin and shovel to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a TD pass stands as one of the plays of the season so far, and was key in the Chiefs' impressive win over the Bucs.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week as he led the way in Philly's 29-21 comeback win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Reddick piled up big plays as he ended the game with four tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a tackle for loss.
The Buffalo Bills rallied past the Baltimore Ravens for a 23-20 victory on Sunday with safety Jordan Poyer keying the rally. Poyer finished the game with two interceptions, six tackles and six passes defensed to pick up AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
The Minnesota Vikings are heading home from London as winners thanks to the prowess of kicker Greg Joseph, who earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Joseph registered 16 total points, which included converting all five of his field goal attempts. Joseph's 47-yarder was the game-winner in the Vikings' 28-25 triumph over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson took home AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in Cincy's 27-15 win against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday. McPherson made good on all three of his point-after attempts and both of his field goal tries, including one from 57 yards.