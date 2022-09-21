Around the NFL

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown highlight Players of the Week

Published: Sep 21, 2022 at 08:30 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

There was an abundance of thrilling comeback wins in Week 2, but perhaps there was no rally as epic as the one staged by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.

On the heels of Tagovailoa's astounding performance, the Miami QB led the way as the NFL Players of the Week were unveiled Wednesday morning.

Tagovailoa headlines a fresh-faced crop of honorees as four -- Tagovailoa, the Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, the New York Jets' Braden Mann and the Kansas City Chiefs' Jaylen Watson -- of the six award-winners were recognized for the first time in their careers.

Tagovailoa turned in the finest statistical performance of his career and earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week in the process. With Miami down 21 points in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa rallied the Dolphins past the Baltimore Ravens for a stirring 42-38 triumph. Tagovailoa threw six touchdowns and completed 36 of 50 attempts for 469 yards. At 24 years and 200 days old, Tagovailoa became the third-youngest player in NFL history to toss six TDs in a game.

St. Brown became the first player in NFL history to tally at least eight receptions and a touchdown in six consecutive games with a scintillating showing on Sunday in Detroit's 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders. St. Brown had nine catches for 116 yards and a pair of touchdown grabs, and added two runs for 68 yards on his way to being named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay had a phenomenal prime-time showing to key his squad's 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. Slay had five passes defensed and two of the Eagles' three interceptions to earn NFC Defensive Player of the Week. It was Slay's fifth career POTW.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week went to Watson, a rookie cornerback whose 99-yard interception return for a touchdown keyed the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Watson, who added four tackles, turned in the longest go-ahead fourth-quarter touchdown by a rookie in league chronicle.

In another instant classic of a comeback, the Jets rallied past the Cleveland Browns, 31-30, on Sunday. Mann was stellar to the tune of putting two of his four punts inside the 20, recording a long of 50 yards and averaging 47.3 yards per punt. But it was what he did outside of punting that no doubt netted him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Mann recorded a 17-yard completion in the first quarter for a first down that led to a touchdown later in the drive, and most memorably had a successful onside kick during Gang Green's furious comeback.

New York Giants kicker Graham Gano earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, his fifth career POTW honor. Gano tallied 13 of the Giants' points in a 19-16 victory against the Carolina Panthers. The veteran kicker connected on a 56-yard game-winner to conclude a perfect 4-for-4 day on field goals and added an extra point.

