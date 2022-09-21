Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown highlight Players of the Week

In another instant classic of a comeback, the Jets rallied past the Cleveland Browns, 31-30, on Sunday. Mann was stellar to the tune of putting two of his four punts inside the 20, recording a long of 50 yards and averaging 47.3 yards per punt. But it was what he did outside of punting that no doubt netted him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Mann recorded a 17-yard completion in the first quarter for a first down that led to a touchdown later in the drive, and most memorably had a successful onside kick during Gang Green's furious comeback.