Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman lead Players of the Week

Kicker Greg Joseph delivered the Minnesota Vikings their latest nail-biting victory on Saturday when his 61-yard field goal with no time left lifted the Vikes over the New York Giants, 27-24. Joseph's 61-yarder was the fourth-longest game-winning field goal with no time remaining in the fourth quarter or in overtime. It was also the culmination of a perfect day for Joseph, who connected on all three of his extra points and each of his two field goal attempts to garner NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.