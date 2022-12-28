Around the NFL

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman lead Players of the Week

Published: Dec 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

A sensational season carried on through Week 16 for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow's latest brilliance saw him lead Cincy past the New England Patriots on Saturday and to the doorstep of a repeat as AFC North champion. It was unsurprising then that Burrow collected another weekly honor Wednesday when the Players of the Week were unveiled.

Burrow was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season after he keyed Cincinnati's 22-18 victory over New England, which put the Bengals in position to clinch a division title this week. The Cincy QB threw for a season-high 375 yards against the Pats, completing 40 of 52 passes for three touchdowns and a 99.4 passer rating.

NFC Offensive Player of the Week went to first-time recipient D'Onta Foreman. The Carolina Panthers running back steamrolled his way to 165 yards rushing on 21 attempts in his team's 37-23 victory over the Detroit Lions on Saturday. Foreman added a touchdown and was the leading ground gainer as the Panthers rushed for 250 yards en route to a franchise-record 570 total yards.

NFC Defensive Player of the Week Nick Bosa continued his run toward a potential Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year accolade. The San Francisco 49ers defensive end posted seven tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a stop on a two-point conversion in the Niners' 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday.

Kicker Greg Joseph delivered the Minnesota Vikings their latest nail-biting victory on Saturday when his 61-yard field goal with no time left lifted the Vikes over the New York Giants, 27-24. Joseph's 61-yarder was the fourth-longest game-winning field goal with no time remaining in the fourth quarter or in overtime. It was also the culmination of a perfect day for Joseph, who connected on all three of his extra points and each of his two field goal attempts to garner NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

On an emotional night for the Pittsburgh Steelers, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward led the way out on the field carrying a flag with Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris' No. 32 emblazoned upon it. Heyward then took the lead in delivering Pittsburgh a 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Heyward posted seven tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss and a pass defensed to earn AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

It was a rainy Thursday night for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their 19-3 victory against the New York Jets, and with the offense hindered by the elements, kicker Riley Patterson came up clutch. Patterson was a perfect 5 for 5 on kicks, which included one extra point and four field goals to pile up 13 points and collect AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Related Content

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) won't play vs. Patriots; Teddy Bridgewater expected to start

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) won't play in Sunday's road game versus the Patriots, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday. Miami is moving forward with Teddy Bridgewater as its starting QB.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Mike Tomlin: Steelers' run defense must be better after 'bad day' in previous loss to Ravens

With the Steelers' postseason hopes dangling by a thread, Mike Tomlin knows his defense can't have another performance against Baltimore like it did three weeks ago.

news

Commanders to start QB Carson Wentz vs. Browns in Week 17

The Commanders are going to start quarterback Carson Wentz in Week 17 against the Browns. Wentz replaced Taylor Heinicke, Washington's starter for nine straight games, late in the Commanders' loss to the 49ers.

news

Titans need QB Malik Willis to 'continue to progress' after struggling through first three starts

With Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis set to make his fourth start on Thursday against the Cowboys, head coach Mike Vrabel wants to see the rookie signal-caller "progress" over these final two games of the regular season.

news

Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams' Oday Aboushi's one-game suspensions reduced to fines

Denver Broncos pass rusher Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi have had their one-game suspensions stemming from a postgame fracas Sunday reduced to fines, the NFL announced Tuesday evening.

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: 'Disrespectful' to label Ravens' Mark Andrews as just 'a tight end'

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin views Baltimore's Mark Andrews in the same ilk as Travis Kelce and Kyle Pitts -- tight ends by designation, but the top targets on their teams nonetheless.

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Would Andrew Whitworth consider unretiring to join Bengals? 'I'll never say never'

Might Andrew Whitworth consider unretiring to join the Cincinnati Bengals, who have locked up a playoff spot? There's at least a smidgeon of a possibility.

news

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills: Tua Tagovailoa showed 'nothing that would have triggered' concussion protocol during game vs. Packers

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills said Tuesday that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exhibited zero injury behaviors and reported zero symptoms "that would have triggered the (league's concussion) protocol" during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE