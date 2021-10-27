Saints RB Alvin Kamara, Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase lead Players of the Week

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has burst upon the NFL scene in his debut season, and his latest showing has garnered him some well-deserved accolades.

Following Chase's huge outing on Sunday and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara ﻿'s impressive showing on Monday night, they were among the NFL Players of the Week, which were unveiled Wednesday morning.

Chase tallied 201 yards receiving -- a Bengals rookie record -- to send Cincy past the Baltimore Ravens, 41-17, on Sunday and into first place in the AFC North. Chase hauled in eight catches, averaging an eye-popping 25.1 yards per catch and tallying a touchdown to earn AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Chase is the third rookie to nab a Player of the Week accolade this season, but the first on the offensive side of the ball.