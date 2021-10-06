Around the NFL

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Giants QB Daniel Jones lead Players of the Week

Published: Oct 06, 2021 at 08:29 AM
A pair of young quarterbacks coming off sterling showings led the way in Week 4 and have been rewarded for their outings.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ and New York Giants quarterback ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ led the way for the NFL Players of the Week, which were released Wednesday.

Burrow turned in one of the best showings of his young career on Thursday night in the Bengals' 24-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and garnered his first AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor. Burrow completed 78% (25 of 32) of his passes for 348 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 132.8 rating.

Jones' career-high 402 yards propelled the Giants to their first win of the season, 27-21, in overtime against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Jones, who added 27 rushing yards, had two touchdown passes and completed 28 of 40 passes (70%).

Jones' NFC Offensive Player of the Week nod was the second of his career and led an NFC East sweep of NFC weekly awards.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs had four tackles and two interceptions in his squad's 36-28 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Diggs leads the NFL with five interceptions through four weeks and was tabbed NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week went to Washington Football Team kick returner DeAndre Carter. Carter's 101-yard kick return for a touchdown proved crucial in Washington's 34-30 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills' defense was dominant and then some in a 40-0 throttling of the Houston Texans on Sunday. Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was a guiding force in the shutout and garnered AFC Defensive Player of the Week after notching six tackles and an interception.

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez averaged 50 yards per punt in his team's 27-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Sanchez punted four times, with two landing inside the 20, and was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

