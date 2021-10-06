Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Giants QB Daniel Jones lead Players of the Week

A pair of young quarterbacks coming off sterling showings led the way in Week 4 and have been rewarded for their outings.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback ﻿ Joe Burrow ﻿ and New York Giants quarterback ﻿ Daniel Jones ﻿ led the way for the NFL Players of the Week, which were released Wednesday.

Burrow turned in one of the best showings of his young career on Thursday night in the Bengals' 24-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and garnered his first AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor. Burrow completed 78% (25 of 32) of his passes for 348 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 132.8 rating.