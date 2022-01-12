Around the NFL

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill lead Players of the Week

Published: Jan 12, 2022 at 08:30 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Dallas Cowboys quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ and Tennessee Titans quarterback ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ closed the 2021 regular season in sensational fashion in Week 18.

For their efforts, Tannehill and Prescott were lauded in the NFL's final 2021 installment of Players of the Week, which were released Wednesday.

Prescott was tabbed NFC Offensive Player of the Week and Tannehill tallied AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

In the Cowboys' 51-26 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, Prescott tossed five touchdowns. On the day, he completed 21 of 27 passes for 295 yards with no interceptions for a 151.8 QB rating.

Tannehill propelled the Titans past the Houston Texans on Sunday in a close 28-25 victory to seal the AFC's No. 1 seed. Tannehill threw four touchdowns with no interceptions, racking up 287 yards and a 138.9 QB rating as he completed 23 of 32 passes.

﻿Maxx Crosby﻿ was a terror for the Las Vegas Raiders in their 35-32 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Crosby, the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, was a constant disruptor who filled up the stat line with six tackles, three tackles for loss, three passes defended, two sacks, four QB hits and 11 QB pressures.

The Raiders' victory yielded myriad standout performances, as exemplified by multiple Las Vegas players earning weekly honors. It was kicker Daniel Carlson who clinched Sunday's evening's win and his team's playoff berth with a 47-yard overtime field goal. Carlson, the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, converted all five of his field goal attempts and made both PAT tries.

NFC Defensive Player of the Week went to Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker. In the Lions' 37-30 win over the Green Bay Packers, Walker was all over the field, piling up 13 tackles along with an interception.

﻿Robbie Gould﻿ was perfect as a kicker for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and he wasn't bad as a punter, either. Gould played a pivotal and dual role in helping the Niners defeat the Los Angeles Rams, 27-24, in overtime on Sunday to secure a playoff spot and was recognized as NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Gould was perfect on three point-after tries and hit both of his field goal attempts, including the 24-yard game-winner in overtime. He was also called on to punt and on a pair of boots averaged 45 yards and had one downed inside the 20-yard line.

