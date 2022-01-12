Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill lead Players of the Week

﻿Robbie Gould﻿ was perfect as a kicker for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and he wasn't bad as a punter, either. Gould played a pivotal and dual role in helping the Niners defeat the Los Angeles Rams, 27-24, in overtime on Sunday to secure a playoff spot and was recognized as NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Gould was perfect on three point-after tries and hit both of his field goal attempts, including the 24-yard game-winner in overtime. He was also called on to punt and on a pair of boots averaged 45 yards and had one downed inside the 20-yard line.