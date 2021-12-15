Around the NFL

Chargers QB Justin Herbert, 49ers TE George Kittle lead NFL Players of the Week 

Published: Dec 15, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Justin Herbert continues to produce at an award-winning clip, while George Kittle﻿'s sensational Sunday broke a long drought when it comes to weekly accolades.

Kittle and Herbert's stellar offensive showings in Week 14 were lauded Wednesday, when the NFL announced the Players of the Week.

Herbert was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week, while Kittle became the first tight end to claim NFC Offensive Player of the Week since the Dallas Cowboys' Blake Jarwin in Week 17 of 2018.

Herbert, who's brought home three Player of the Week honors this season, had three touchdown passes in leading his Los Angeles Chargers to a 37-21 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. Herbert, whose 59-yard TD heave to Jalen Guyton was a thing of highlight-reel beauty, completed 23 of 31 passes (74.2%) for 275 yards with a 133.1 rating and no interceptions.

Kittle was borderline unstoppable in the San Francisco 49ers' 26-23 overtime victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Kittle tallied 13 receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown en route to being named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. No tight end in either conference has garnered Offensive Player of the Week since the aforementioned Jarwin to end the 2018 campaign.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes made big plays early and often in K.C.'s 48-9 throttling of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Hughes, the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, had nine tackles, two forced fumbles and one huge fumble recovery that he returned 23 yards for a touchdown.

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus was perfect on Sunday in his squad's 38-10 thumping of the Detroit Lions. McManus connected on all five of his extra points and booted home a 52-yard field goal.

Game-wrecker extraordinaire Aaron Donald turned in perhaps his most impressive game of the season in the Los Angeles Rams' 30-23 Monday night win over the Arizona Cardinals. Donald was a terror to the tune of three sacks that went along with five tackles, three tackles for loss and a pass defensed.

Thought it came in a losing effort, Chicago Bears speedster Jakeem Grant earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week thanks to his efforts in a 45-30 defeat to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Grant, who also had an offensive touchdown on a 46-yard reception, had a franchise-record 97-yard punt return for a touchdown and averaged 43.7 yards over his three punts. Grant's punt return score was the first of the season in the NFL.

