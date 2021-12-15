Chargers QB Justin Herbert, 49ers TE George Kittle lead NFL Players of the Week 

Game-wrecker extraordinaire Aaron Donald turned in perhaps his most impressive game of the season in the Los Angeles Rams' 30-23 Monday night win over the Arizona Cardinals. Donald was a terror to the tune of three sacks that went along with five tackles, three tackles for loss and a pass defensed.

Thought it came in a losing effort, Chicago Bears speedster Jakeem Grant earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week thanks to his efforts in a 45-30 defeat to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Grant, who also had an offensive touchdown on a 46-yard reception, had a franchise-record 97-yard punt return for a touchdown and averaged 43.7 yards over his three punts. Grant's punt return score was the first of the season in the NFL.