Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Lions QB Jared Goff among NFL Players of the Week

Published: Dec 08, 2021 at 08:29 AM
﻿Justin Herbert﻿ was in sensational form and ﻿Jared Goff﻿ was at his dramatic best on Sunday.

The two quarterbacks had splendid outings and led their teams to victories and are now racking up the accolades.

Goff and Herbert highlighted the Week 13 NFL Players of the Week, as released by the league Wednesday morning.

Goff's 11-yard touchdown strike to ﻿Amon-Ra St. Brown﻿ with no time left gave his Detroit Lions their first win of the season, as they downed the Minnesota Vikings, 29-27. While Goff came up big in the clutch, he turned in an all-around excellent performance and was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. He completed 25 of 41 passes (61%) for 296 yards and three touchdowns.

Herbert hauled in a two-point conversion pass in the Los Angeles Chargers' 41-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but it was of course the brilliance in his arm that led him to AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Herbert was stellar to the tune of 317 yards passing and three touchdowns with 26 completions in 35 attempts (74.3%) for a 118.4 rating.

Pittsburgh Steelers game wrecker T.J. Watt continued his assault on opposing offenses in his team's 20-19 victory over the rival Baltimore Ravens. Watt, the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, tallied six tackles, 3.5 sacks, three tackles for a loss and a forced fumble in the pivotal win.

Miami Dolphins punter ﻿Michael Palardy﻿ was recognized as AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. In the Miami Dolphins' 20-9 win over the New York Giants, Palardy had six punts, with three landing inside the 20-yard line, a long of 65 yards and an impressive average of 48.3 yards per punt.

In the Arizona Cardinals' 33-22 victory over the Chicago Bears, linebacker Jordan Hicks was all over the field and brought home NFC Defensive Player of the Week in the process. Hicks had 13 tackles, two sacks and a pair of tackles for loss on Sunday.

In a crazy 30-23 Seattle Seahawks win over the San Francisco 49ers, running back Travis Homer had two huge plays on special teams and was recognized as NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Homer had a fumble recovery on a kickoff return and also had a 73-yard touchdown run on a fake punt.

