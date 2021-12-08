Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Lions QB Jared Goff among NFL Players of the Week

The two quarterbacks had splendid outings and led their teams to victories and are now racking up the accolades.

Goff's 11-yard touchdown strike to ﻿Amon-Ra St. Brown﻿ with no time left gave his Detroit Lions their first win of the season, as they downed the Minnesota Vikings, 29-27. While Goff came up big in the clutch, he turned in an all-around excellent performance and was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. He completed 25 of 41 passes (61%) for 296 yards and three touchdowns.