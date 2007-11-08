Player matchups: Foster, Lynch could explode in Week 10

To call Brees' first four games terrible would be far too kind. However, the NFL is a long season and perhaps no player has turned around his season more than Brees. During the Saints' four-game winning streak, Brees has averaged 311.5 passing yards and almost three touchdowns per game. While the Rams are ranked 11th against the pass, they have given up more than twice as many touchdowns (12) as interceptions (5) and have allowed a quarterback rating of 92.2. We see Brees and the Saints continuing their hot streak with another impressive game.