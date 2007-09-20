Player matchups: Edwards, Curry should shine

Laurence Maroney vs. Bills: Maroney has yet to have the breakout numbers that many predicted, but the season is still young, and this is Maroney's best matchup yet. Maroney has hardly been terrible, averaging 74.5 yards per game on 4.3 yards per carry. However, he has not had the big games that Patriots stars Tom Brady and Randy Moss have enjoyed. This should be the week where that changes. The Bills are 30th in the NFL against the run, giving up 177.5 yards per game on the ground. If the Patriots get out to a big lead, Maroney should get plenty of carries and have a big game.