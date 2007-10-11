Player matchups: Daniels, Chambers should shine

Justin Fargas vs. SD

Fargas was great in his last game against a poor Dolphins defense, rushing for 179 yards. Fargas might get the start but also must deal with the return of Dominic Rhodes. Plus, he is matched up against a Chargers defense that finally played like last year's team. This defense held the high-powered Broncos rushing attack to just 72 yards on 20 carries. While the Raiders do rank first in rushing, much of this has come at the expense of poor run defenses. In fact, in three of the four games, the Raiders have played the NFL's 30th-, 31st- and 32nd-ranked run defenses. The Chargers rank 10th against the run and look to continue digging themselves out of an early-season hole.