Plan B? Robert Griffin III visits with New York Jets

The New York Jets still don't have Ryan Fitzpatrick under contract. An intriguing Plan B has stepped into the picture.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that former Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III visited with the Jets on Friday, according to a source with knowledge of his plans.
NFL Media's Albert Breer reports Griffin had dinner with Jets officials Friday night and he'll continue to meet with the team on Saturday, per a source informed.
It's the latest twist in the offseason QB saga for Gang Green. Fitzpatrick and the team are at a stalemate in contract talks, which has led general manager Mike Maccagnan to look at other options on the free-agent market. The team has been connected as an interested party in 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as well.
Griffin is on the market after the end of a tumultuous four-year run with the Redskins. He didn't play a single snap last year after losing his starting job to Kirk Cousins. Jets owner Woody Johnson might have sold a piece of the team to get his hands on the 2012 version of RGIII, but there are plenty of reasons to doubt Griffin still has greatness in him.
And that's before you get into what kind of fit Griffin might be in Gotham following his rocky stay in D.C. The bottom line: Ryan Fitzpatrick remains -- easily -- the best fit for the team in 2016, but the Jets can't rely on blind optimism in negotiations. Consider this a leverage play by a team that's ready to get something done.