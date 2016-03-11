Around the NFL

Plan B? Robert Griffin III visits with New York Jets

Published: Mar 11, 2016 at 06:19 AM

The New York Jets still don't have Ryan Fitzpatrick under contract. An intriguing Plan B has stepped into the picture.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that former Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III visited with the Jets on Friday, according to a source with knowledge of his plans.

NFL Media's Albert Breer reports Griffin had dinner with Jets officials Friday night and he'll continue to meet with the team on Saturday, per a source informed.

It's the latest twist in the offseason QB saga for Gang Green. Fitzpatrick and the team are at a stalemate in contract talks, which has led general manager Mike Maccagnan to look at other options on the free-agent market. The team has been connected as an interested party in 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as well.

Griffin is on the market after the end of a tumultuous four-year run with the Redskins. He didn't play a single snap last year after losing his starting job to Kirk Cousins. Jets owner Woody Johnson might have sold a piece of the team to get his hands on the 2012 version of RGIII, but there are plenty of reasons to doubt Griffin still has greatness in him.

And that's before you get into what kind of fit Griffin might be in Gotham following his rocky stay in D.C. The bottom line: Ryan Fitzpatrick remains -- easily -- the best fit for the team in 2016, but the Jets can't rely on blind optimism in negotiations. Consider this a leverage play by a team that's ready to get something done.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins signing CB Eli Apple to one-year contract in wake of Jalen Ramsey injury

With star corner Jalen Ramsey on the shelf until December, the Miami Dolphins added some veteran depth to the secondary. Cornerback Eli Apple is signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce says he's got to 'be a better leader' after practice scuffle

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce apologized on social media on Saturday after getting into a practice scuffle for a second consecutive day.

news

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell having daily dialogue with DE Danielle Hunter, hopes to 'work towards' compromise

Speaking to reporters Saturday, Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell said he's keeping in contact with DE Danielle Hunter, who's been a trade candidate and absent from training camp, and hopes the team and Pro Bowler can work toward a resolution.

news

Jerry Jones standing ground on Cowboys OG Zack Martin's contract holdout

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones intends to stand his ground regarding holdout guard Zack Martin, pointing to several young players that are die to get paid down the road.

news

James Harrison among four players to be inducted into Steelers' Hall of Honor in 2023

Former Steelers James Harrison, Ray Mansfield, Gerry Mullins and Aaron Smith will be inducted into Pittsburgh's Hall of Honor in 2023, the team announced Saturday.

news

Jimmy Graham on returning to Saints in 2023: 'I've been trying to come home for a long time'

Newly signed Saints TE Jimmy Graham on Saturday said New Orleans was the only place he'd consider suiting up for at this stage of his career.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, July 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent RB Ezekiel Elliott visits with Patriots on Saturday

Former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott met with the New England Patriots on a free-agent visit, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Saturday.

news

Colts WR Josh Downs on QB Anthony Richardson: 'He flicks his wrist and the ball goes 60 yards'

On Friday, Indianapolis Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson took the first-team reps in practice, as coach Shane Steichen planned to rotate two QBs with the 1s. Richardson uncorked a few wow plays, particularly in 7-on-7s. "He flicks his wrist, and the ball goes 60 yards," wide receiver Josh Downs said.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp getting his 'groove' back at onset of training camp

After ending his 2022 season on injured reserved, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is working on getting his "groove" back at training camp.

news

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow on woeful 2022 season: 'I'm hoping last year was a fluke'

After posting career-low statistics across the board in his first season with Josh McDaniels, Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow feels as though he let his teammates down and is hoping 2022 was a "fluke."

news

Safety Budda Baker 'all-in' with Cardinals after settling contract situation

With a trade request now behind him, safety Budda Baker made it clear Friday that he's fully committed to his Arizona Cardinals, never mind the contract squabbles or the prognostications of many that a season of struggles lies ahead.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More