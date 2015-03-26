Around the NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers re-sign Darrius Heyward-Bey

Published: Mar 26, 2015 at 05:03 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hanging on to Darrius Heyward-Bey.

The team announced Thursday it signed the wideout to a one-year contract.

Heyward-Bey spent last season with the Steelers, starting one game and catching just three passes for 33 yards on 147 snaps in 16 games.

The No. 7 overall pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2009 is a veteran depth signing who will contribute mainly on special teams. DHB will be buried deep on the Steelers' receiving depth chart behind All-Pro wideout Antonio Brown, up-and-coming Martavis Bryant and Markus Wheaton.

Heyward-Bey has 172 career catches and 12 touchdowns in six seasons. 

