Pittsburgh Steelers re-sign Darrius Heyward-Bey

The team announced Thursday it signed the wideout to a one-year contract.
Heyward-Bey spent last season with the Steelers, starting one game and catching just three passes for 33 yards on 147 snaps in 16 games.
The No. 7 overall pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2009 is a veteran depth signing who will contribute mainly on special teams. DHB will be buried deep on the Steelers' receiving depth chart behind All-Pro wideout Antonio Brown, up-and-coming Martavis Bryant and Markus Wheaton.
Heyward-Bey has 172 career catches and 12 touchdowns in six seasons.
