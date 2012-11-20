Pittsburgh Steelers could be squeezed from AFC wild-card race

The Bengals are young, but talented and well-coached, and have expert coordinators in Mike Zimmer (defense) and Jay Gruden (offense). Cincy's pass rush is strong. Rookie Vontaze Burfict and the linebackers have exceeded expectations. Leon Hall is solid. Terence Newman, having been reunited with Zimmer, is drinking from the fountain of youth. And ever since Marvin Lewis challenged Andy Dalton to be a better leader, the quarterback has been the epitome of toughness. Green, meanwhile, is the best receiver in the NFL this year.