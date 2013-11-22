 Skip to main content
Pittsburgh Steelers contribute $275,000 to UPMC brain studies

Published: Nov 22, 2013 at 03:33 AM

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Steelers.com reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers and owner Art Rooney II made a $275,000 donation to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center concussion research program. Dr. Micky Collins, clinical and executive director, leads the Concussion Program for concussion research.
  • WCNC-TV looked at what schools are doing in the Charlotte area to help prevent concussions.
  • Fox Sports West reported on the Huntington Beach (Calif.) High School football team, which has been allowed to wear the Guardian Cap during games.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

