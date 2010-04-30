Pittsburgh authorities file report vs. Jets' Holmes for iPod incident

Published: Apr 30, 2010 at 06:44 AM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Authorities at Pittsburgh International Airport filed an incident report after a flight attendant claimed New York Jets wide receiver Santonio Holmes failed to follow regulations by not turning off his iPod as the plane was landing.

Jets spokesman Bruce Speight said Friday that the team was told Holmes was flying from Newark Liberty International Airport to Pittsburgh on Thursday night. Speight added that the report was filed with the Allegheny County Police Department after Holmes' flight landed around 9 p.m.

According to the report, a flight attendant told police that Holmes wouldn't turn off his iPod when requested and asked that officers speak to him. Holmes got off the Colgan Air flight and spoke to the officers, who reminded him to comply with regulations but didn't charge the wide receiver with anything.

Allegheny County police said in a statement that Holmes wasn't removed from the flight, contrary to some published reports.

"He was asked to remove his iPod (at one point), in which he complied," the statement said.

Jets coach Rex Ryan downplayed the incident, saying it "kind of got blown out of proportion, it sounds like, in some of the media outlets." He added that he hadn't heard all the facts.

"I mean, OK, let's face it, he should turn off his iPod," Ryan said. "That's what he should do. I mean, he should do that. I haven't had a chance to talk to Santonio, but he certainly should do that."

Ryan said Holmes was on another flight to Las Vegas on Friday with some of his Jets teammates, who were going to watch the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Shane Mosley fight Saturday night.

"Thanks for the support but some people just want to make their name blow up!" Holmes said on his Twitter page Friday afternoon. "Well congratulations!"

The Steelers traded the troubled but talented Holmes to the Jets on April 11 for a fifth-round draft pick. Last week, Holmes acknowledged taking missteps during his four-season Steelers career, but he said in a message on his Web site that he's looking forward to a "clean start" with his new team.

Ryan said he has been happy with Holmes so far, complimenting the receiver's work in classroom sessions and the weight room.

Holmes won't make his Jets regular-season debut until Week 5 after the NFL suspended him without pay for the first four games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

The Steelers held out the Super Bowl XLIII MVP for one game in 2008 after police said they detected marijuana in his car. Holmes also was recently sued by a woman in Florida, who said he threw a glass at her in a nightclub -- a witness has since taken responsibility for that.

Holmes also was involved in a domestic violence incident in 2006; the misdemeanor charges were later dismissed. He was recently accused of telling a fan to "kill urself" on his Twitter page, but Holmes implied that his account was hacked.

Holmes is coming off his best season, with 79 catches for 1,248 yards and five touchdowns, but his troubles off the field could explain the relatively low price the Jets paid to acquire him.

