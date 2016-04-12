Pierre Thomas: Will Smith's death 'will never leave me'

On Monday, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton and Cardinals defensive back Tyrann Mathieu issued strong comments following the tragic death of former Saints star Will Smith.
One day later, running back Pierre Thomas -- who was at the scene in New Orleans where Smith was shot and killed late Saturday night -- spoke out against the senseless murder of his former teammate:
"The last few days have been a whirlwind and I am still trying to wrap my head around this whole thing," Thomas wrote Tuesday on his Facebook page. "I flew out of New Orleans last night and back to Chicago because I couldn't think straight...I witnessed a close friend, teammate and a man that I thought of as one of my big brothers in the NFL shot to death over a (expletive) FENDER BENDER!!! What, why how? I just don't get it...these images that I have in my head will never leave me and I understand that and will have to live with it. I want to thank each and every one of you, my family, friends, fans and the whole entire Who Dat Nation for all of your thoughts and prayers....but let's send them instead to Will's family -- his wife and 3 kids who have to be strong during this difficult time.
"People!!! When is this (expletive) going to stop?" Thomas wrote. "There is so much senseless killing going on in our world, and I'm not saying that I have the answers to fix it...but I am willing to do my part to help and find a solution. My heart is heavy and wish I could turn back the hands of time, but what is done is done and sadly my close friend is gone but he will never ever be forgotten. Rest In Peace Will."