Pierre Thomas: Will Smith's death 'will never leave me'

"The last few days have been a whirlwind and I am still trying to wrap my head around this whole thing," Thomas wrote Tuesday on his Facebook page. "I flew out of New Orleans last night and back to Chicago because I couldn't think straight...I witnessed a close friend, teammate and a man that I thought of as one of my big brothers in the NFL shot to death over a (expletive) FENDER BENDER!!! What, why how? I just don't get it...these images that I have in my head will never leave me and I understand that and will have to live with it. I want to thank each and every one of you, my family, friends, fans and the whole entire Who Dat Nation for all of your thoughts and prayers....but let's send them instead to Will's family -- his wife and 3 kids who have to be strong during this difficult time.