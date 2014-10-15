Pierre Garcon: Kirk Cousins will be a great quarterback

On Monday, Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden told reporters that Kirk Cousins is in no danger of losing his job to Colt McCoy.
That this was even a possibility tells you everything you need to know about life in D.C. right now. The Redskins are riding a four-game losing streak and Cousins has certainly played his part in those struggles. The third-year quarterback threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
In 18 career games, Cousins has thrown 18 touchdowns to go with 18 interceptions and five fumbles. He's 0-7 as a starter going back to last season.
Cousins' struggles protecting the football are very real, but he still has the support of one of the team's biggest stars.
"We have a lot of confidence in Kirk," wide receiver Pierre Garçon said Tuesday on ESPN Radio, via CSN Washington. "Kirk is a great young player in this league. He's getting a lot of experience now."
"He's just taking in a lot of stuff right now, but once he gets through this, honestly, he'll be good to go," he added. "He'll learn from it, move forward and be a great quarterback in this league.
"I've always had a lot of confidence in Kirk, and I still do."
Cousins will have to melt down completely for McCoy to actually make a start this season. But don't expect any quarterback controversy once Griffin is ready to return. That might not be too distant in the horizon with RGIII set to practice in a limited capacity this week.
